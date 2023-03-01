Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $41.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
ALGM stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
