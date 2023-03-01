Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $41.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

