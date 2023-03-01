Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Decreased by Analyst

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7,044,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 105,851 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

