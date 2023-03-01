Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$70.56.

AIF stock opened at C$61.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$41.27 and a 1 year high of C$61.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,476.37. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

