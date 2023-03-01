Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $107.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE RHP opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.08.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.