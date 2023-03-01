Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $107.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RHP opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.08.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.