SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $15.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 17,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $268,800.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,961,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,730.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $808.41 million, a P/E ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 1,171.43%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

