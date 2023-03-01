Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CCL Industries Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

CCL Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is a boost from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

