Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $13.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 2,691.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 2,703,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,839,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,706,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 859,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

