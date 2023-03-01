Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sprout Social, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprout Social in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprout Social’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

SPT stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,224.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.