Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SGMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $513.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

