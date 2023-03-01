Analysts Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target at $47.57

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.43) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $12.00 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

