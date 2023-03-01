Barrington Research Comments on Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

STRA stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

