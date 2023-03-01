SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $1,043.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,043.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEGXF. Citigroup downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.16) to GBX 975 ($11.77) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.89) to GBX 900 ($10.86) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGXF stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

