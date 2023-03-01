ShotSpotter, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ShotSpotter in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for ShotSpotter’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $416.02 million, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 9.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

