Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,326,000 after buying an additional 320,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

