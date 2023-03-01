Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prometheus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $122.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $125.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

