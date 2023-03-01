Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

NYSE:STN opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $61.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Stantec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

