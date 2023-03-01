Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $125.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Life Storage stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

