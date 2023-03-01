Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $83.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Comerica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMA opened at $70.10 on Friday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $97.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

