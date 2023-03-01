Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Price Target at $195.48

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.