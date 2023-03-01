Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target at $50.73

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

