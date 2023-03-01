Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $86.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $84,442,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Twilio by 450.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

