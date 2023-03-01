Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $39.25

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

