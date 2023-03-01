Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $37.18

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,025,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,182,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.