Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $10.38

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

