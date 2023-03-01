Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $61.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $274,181,000 after acquiring an additional 308,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after buying an additional 287,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 261,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,284,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.69.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.