Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Overstock.com, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.37 on Monday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $885.98 million, a PE ratio of -23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

