Macy’s (M) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

