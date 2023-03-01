VTEX (VTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth about $8,747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth about $3,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VTEX by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VTEX by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 152,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

