Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.50%.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,533.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,561. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,192.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 386.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

