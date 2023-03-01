Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,120 shares of company stock worth $2,328,549. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

