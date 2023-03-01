Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

