Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Radware Ltd. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Radware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Radware’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Radware’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $942.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,083.00, a PEG ratio of 319.69 and a beta of 0.93. Radware has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Radware by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

