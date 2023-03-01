Veritone (VERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Veritone Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of VERI opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $256.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Veritone has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $20.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Veritone
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritone (VERI)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.