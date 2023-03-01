Veritone (VERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VERI opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $256.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Veritone has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

