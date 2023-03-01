AdTheorent (ADTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADTH opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AdTheorent

ADTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

