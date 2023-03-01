Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 903.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

