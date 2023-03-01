Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $23.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $15,553,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,832,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,941,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $15,553,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,832,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,941,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,213,132. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.