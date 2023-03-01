Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $3.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunlight Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE SUNL opened at $1.31 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $169.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

