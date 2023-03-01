Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $25.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

STOK stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.60.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

