Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price at $110.20

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

