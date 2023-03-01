Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) PT at $6.19

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.40 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,775,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

