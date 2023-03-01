Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $7,850.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,850.00.

RBGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.95) to GBX 7,800 ($94.12) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($85.07) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.57) to GBX 7,500 ($90.50) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RBGLY opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

