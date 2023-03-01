Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $10.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts have commented on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 78,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,660.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 296,531 shares of company stock worth $1,880,926 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.