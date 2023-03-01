Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $376,958,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after buying an additional 2,194,551 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.54. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

