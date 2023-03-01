Analysts Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) PT at $161.40

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,675 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Atkore Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $146.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $153.55.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

