Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT at $30.13

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.