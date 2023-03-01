Brokerages Set The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) PT at $31.00

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. Hovde Group downgraded First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

