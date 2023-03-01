Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) PT at $16.50

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

TAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its holdings in TransAlta by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,100 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 1,037.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,039 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransAlta by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,372 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.2 %

TransAlta Increases Dividend

NYSE TAC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 404.50 and a beta of 1.01. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

