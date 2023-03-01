Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunic by 1,143.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Trading Up 4.8 %

About Immunic

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Immunic has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

