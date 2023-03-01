Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $121.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $120.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.