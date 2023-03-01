SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $140.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $132,538.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $1,023,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,715 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. SiTime has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54 and a beta of 1.88.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

